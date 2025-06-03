Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 23,725 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,725 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE RDY opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $996.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

