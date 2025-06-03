GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 400,503 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 12,973.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.37% of Camden Property Trust worth $49,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,907 shares of company stock worth $824,860. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CPT stock opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.16.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

