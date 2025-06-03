GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 507,947 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 16,161.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,947 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.22% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $66,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,120.80. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,374 shares of company stock worth $5,815,812 over the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

