GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 41,888.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 153,732 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Saia worth $53,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $4,493,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $2,908,000.

Saia stock opened at $264.23 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.26.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $310.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Saia from $415.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.16.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

