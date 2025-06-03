GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11,108.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,015 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $51,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $130.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

