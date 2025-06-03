GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 445,241 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 18,398.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $55,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,426,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,816,000 after buying an additional 815,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,033,000 after acquiring an additional 451,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,636,000 after acquiring an additional 393,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,507,000 after acquiring an additional 259,361 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 10.3%

STLD opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

