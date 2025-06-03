Fawwad Qureshi Sells 2,534 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $122,417.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,258.95. The trade was a 41.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fawwad Qureshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Fawwad Qureshi sold 828 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $37,698.84.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.17, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $341.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 940.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 988.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

