C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Richard C. Levin Sells 6,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Levin sold 6,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $157,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,379.84. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.99.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in C3.ai by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

