Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 1,475 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 214,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,895,010. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.