Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CEO Patrick R. Gruber Sells 157,197 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 157,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $201,212.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,610,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,797.12. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gevo Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $277.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative net margin of 510.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $29.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gevo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gevo by 5,808.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEVO

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.