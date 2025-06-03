Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as low as $10.00. Fortescue shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 266 shares traded.
Fortescue Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.
About Fortescue
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
