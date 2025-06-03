MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober Sells 2,250 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,633.20. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.