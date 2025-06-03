Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.19 and traded as low as $131.11. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $132.72, with a volume of 11,843,270 shares trading hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.19.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLV. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.