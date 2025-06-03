Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP Soumya Seetharam Sells 6,505 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,250. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Soumya Seetharam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of Corning stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $715,793.13.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

