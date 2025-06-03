Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells 2,850 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $89.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $75,720,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1,674.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

