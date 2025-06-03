Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.21 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.21). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 15.56 ($0.21), with a volume of 164,425 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.32) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
In related news, insider Carl Herberger acquired 246,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,531 ($20.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,767,714.45 ($5,103,920.96). 77.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.
