AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $121,000 Position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,061,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.
ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $61.30. The company has a market cap of $982.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42.
ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile
The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.
