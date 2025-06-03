AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $121,000 Position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,061,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $61.30. The company has a market cap of $982.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.