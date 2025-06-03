GAMMA Investing LLC Has $61.02 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13,910.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 503,833 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $61,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $107,863,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,693,000 after acquiring an additional 869,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $55,036,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

