3,127 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP) Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSEP. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.3%

GSEP opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $219.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.51. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

