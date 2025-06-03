AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $144,000 Holdings in SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Up 1.7%

BATS:OBND opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (OBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to maximize total return by holding a broad basket of predominantly USD-denominated bonds. OBND was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

