GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 17,333.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,211 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.52% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $78,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Steven L. Ortega bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,258.60. The trade was a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:BJ opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.