GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 226,501 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 29,415.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 226,501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Acuity Brands worth $59,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Acuity Brands by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $256.05 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AYI

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.