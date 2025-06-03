GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 23,296.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,094 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $75,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day moving average is $164.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $789,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,890. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,633 shares of company stock worth $8,914,433. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

