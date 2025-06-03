GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 31,042.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,156 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $64,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 942,554 shares in the company, valued at $191,027,419.18. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total transaction of $1,106,507.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,459,696.66. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,736 shares of company stock worth $43,334,336. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DASH opened at $212.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.11 and a beta of 1.68. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.35.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

