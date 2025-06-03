AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.68 and a 52-week high of $100.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

