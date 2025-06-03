AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,073.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,024.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,058.00. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This represents a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,320. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,123.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.