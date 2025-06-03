Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BNOV stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

