Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after acquiring an additional 201,747 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

