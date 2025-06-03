AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.