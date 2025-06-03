Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 29,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLDX opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.