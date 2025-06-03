American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Argus downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,593. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $295.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.79. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.