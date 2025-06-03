Brokerages Set Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target at $10.60

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,230,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,551,000 after buying an additional 423,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,862,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 631,929 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 19,716,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $100,773,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.