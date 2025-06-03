Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price at $13.94

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

XPOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 95,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 54,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,151,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

