iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Holdings Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 4.6%

BATS:ICF opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

