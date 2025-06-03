AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 2,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Several analysts have commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $304.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $181.84 and a 1-year high of $305.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

