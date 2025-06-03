Versant Capital Management Inc Has $109,000 Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 474.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,861.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,643.60. The trade was a 22.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,104.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,804 shares in the company, valued at $927,234.28. This represents a 12.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,721 shares of company stock worth $2,066,366 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

See Also

