Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.70.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ambev alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ABEV

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Ambev Trading Up 0.2%

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ambev by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 836.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,954,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,987 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80. Ambev has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. Analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.