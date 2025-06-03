AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3,808.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $74.69.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

