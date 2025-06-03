Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 206 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 176.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner
In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,228. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner
Gartner Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $429.96 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.46. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Gartner Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gartner
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.