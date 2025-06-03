Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 788.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,357 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in ICL Group by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 4,579,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,324 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in ICL Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 16,479,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after buying an additional 2,161,715 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,582,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 797,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,610,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Barclays increased their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

