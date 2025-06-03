Versant Capital Management Inc Has $142,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 422.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REG opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.02%.

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

