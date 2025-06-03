Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 209.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total value of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,495.79. This trade represents a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,738. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.82.

TYL stock opened at $563.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.50 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

