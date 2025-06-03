AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.4%

FCX stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.