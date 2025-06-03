AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 16,840 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.98.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.74%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

