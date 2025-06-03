Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,588,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,768,000 after acquiring an additional 720,572 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 11,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,987,000 after acquiring an additional 276,266 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Everest Group by 14,518.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,882,000 after acquiring an additional 188,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,341,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $351.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.20.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.09.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

