MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Datadog were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 417.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $13,451,522.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 466,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,373,399.05. This represents a 21.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $2,855,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,224.04. This represents a 23.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 599,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,265,203. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $117.74 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 230.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.72.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

