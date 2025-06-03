MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Takes Position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of MSTX opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.76. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $220.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

