MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 734.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.