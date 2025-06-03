MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 800 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 274.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Bruker were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Bruker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 158,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 356,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.