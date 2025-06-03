MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.3%

EQR opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

